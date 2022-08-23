Man dragged woman with car: police

Aug. 23—SOUTH WINDSOR — Police say a Manchester man on Sunday pushed a woman out of his car and dragged her with the vehicle.

Timothy Hight, 42, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and third-degree assault. He also was charged with third-degree criminal trespass because his vehicle was found on private property near the Connecticut River.

Police say the incident caused road rash abrasions on the woman's leg.

