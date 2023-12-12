Man drags 16-year-old across street while trying to steal phone, California cops say

An attacker grappling with a 16-year-old girl over her phone dragged her across a street before she escaped, California police reported.

A man in his late teens grabbed the girl from behind at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, Baldwin Park police said in a news release.

The man tried to take her phone but the girl resisted, police said. He restrained her against a fence and dragged her across the street, according to police.

The girl broke free and ran to safety, police said, and a search continues for the robber.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 626-960-1955.

Baldwin Park is about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

Coyotes bite 4-year-old child, others, in series of attacks, Arizona officials say

Woman finds stranger hiding in closet of looted home, CA cops say. ‘Worst nightmare’

Rocket launcher surrendered at gun buyback event, California authorities say