Man drags victim into hotel room and assaults him in front of girlfriend, 2 children, police say

Carrollton police say an Alabama man kidnapped another man, dragged him into a motel room and assaulted him in front of his girlfriend and two young children.

Police said the incident happened on at a Super 8 motel on Dec. at around 5:30 a.m.

Police said James Derek Moore, 33, was talking with the victim outside of his room when he forced the victim into his room and assaulted him. The victim sustained “significant injuries” according to police, who didn’t give details on the nature of the assault.

After the assault, police say Moore went into the victim’s room and stole a bag of medication before leaving the scene.

Police found Moore at a convenience store at around 8 a.m. and arrested him. He was carrying methamphetamine, Xanax and a gun when he was found.

He was charged with kidnapping, robbery, aggravated battery, cruelty to children in the third degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of Xanax.