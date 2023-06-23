Man draws less than a year's sentence for rape

Jun. 22—A Pullman man who was convicted of raping a woman was sentenced in Whitman County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Matthew Hyatt, 22, was sentenced to 364 days of prison. He'd been convicted by a jury of third-degree felony rape, felony harassment with threat to kill, two counts of misdemeanor furnishing liquor to a minor and a misdemeanor assault with sexual motivation.

Hyatt was convicted last month in Superior Court of raping an 18-year-old woman inside his apartment and the next day threatening to kill her.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau asked for a maximum sentence of 14 months in prison and argued in court Hyatt showed no remorse for his actions. Several family members testified to Hyatt's strong character in court, and the defense contended this was his first offense. Superior Court Judge Gary Libey agreed to a lower sentence.

The case began in July 2022, when the victim had invited Hyatt and coworkers to get dinner at Timber, a burger restaurant in Pullman. Hyatt, the victim and another person left the restaurant and went to Safeway, where Hyatt purchased Mike's Hard Lemonade, tequila and vodka for them to drink.

The three went to Hyatt's residence in Pullman, and began to drink and play games when another person showed up. Hyatt poured the underage victim shots of alcohol, and drank, according to records.

The survivor told police that she was on the couch playing games with the group when Hyatt started kissing her. According to records, the victim told Hyatt to stop and he responded, "I'm drunk and I need to kiss someone."

She left and went to the kitchen to grab some water, and on return to the couch she spilled water on her legs. The victim stood up and went to the bathroom to clean herself off and Hyatt followed, according to records.

When the survivor got to the bathroom, she tripped over the bathmat and fell onto the floor. She told police she was unsure if she passed out from the fall.

As the victim was on the bathroom floor, Hyatt positioned himself on top of her and started to kiss her, according to records. He then began to reach under her shirt and touch her breasts, and used his other hand to touch her under her skirt.

Hyatt touched the victim on her privates and she shifted her body away from feeling uncomfortable, the survivor told police. Hyatt asked if she wanted him to do that and she said no. He stopped, but the victim was unsure how much time had passed between her saying no and he actually stopping.

The victim told police she felt afraid when Hyatt was on top of her. The two other witnesses came into the bathroom around the time Hyatt stopped, and the victim left.

The next morning, the survivor received a text from Hyatt stating he was sorry and demanded her not to tell anyone what had happened. Hyatt threatened the victim he would kill her by stabbing her with his knife if she told anyone, according to records. The survivor told police she was terrified of Hyatt and was unsure of pressing charges because of her fear of him.

Hyatt admitted to police that he had touched the victim, but said the contact was consensual. According to records, Hyatt said he threatened to kill the survivor but it was only "dark humor" and that he was "joking."

As well as almost a year in prison, Hyatt was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com