Man dressed as Fred Flintstone attacking cars with ‘spear’ is fatally hit, TX cops say

A man wearing a Fred Flintstone costume was hit and killed while harassing traffic in Texas early in the morning on Tuesday, Nov. 2, police told media outlets.

The driver told San Antonio police it was dark and he didn’t see the man dressed as an iconic cartoon caveman until it was too late, KSAT reported.

It was shortly after 6 a.m. when the collision occurred, SAPD told the station.

Police received calls from several motorists concerned about a costumed man in the middle of O’Connor Road, in northeast San Antonio, swinging at passing cars with what appeared to be a “spear,” WOAI reported.

Investigators said he may have been wielding a broomstick or similar object as a weapon, the outlet reported.

After hitting the man, the driver stopped and tried to help him, but he died at the scene, KTSA reported. Police said the driver won’t face charges.

The incident is under investigation.

Woman exits car to help sick passenger — then drunk driver hits her, Texas cops say

‘Where do you want it,’ wife allegedly asks husband before shooting him, Texas cops say

Women ‘ram witnesses’ with car after attacking gas station clerk, Oregon cops say

Dad, infant hit by gunfire when driver unloads in road rage shooting, Texas cops say