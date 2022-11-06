Man dressed as Pikachu leads police on chase on ‘modified’ lawnmower, Indiana cops say

A man dressed as Pikachu led police officers on a chase while driving a “modified” lawn mower, Indiana cops say.

Responding to a call about a costumed person driving “recklessly” around town on Oct. 31, Roachdale police attempted to pull over the suspect, the department said in a Nov. 1 news release.

Instead, ”Pikachu” turned to face the officer, gave them the middle finger and kept going, police said.

The officer followed for several blocks and the suspect began taking evasive action, and even tried to ram the officer’s vehicle, the release said.

With several children nearby and the suspect’s driving growing more “erratic,” the officer decided to break off the chase.

However, police learned the true identity of the Pikachu pretender and went to his home, the release said. Officers found the man, now out of his disguise, and arrested him after “a brief scuffle.”

He was booked into the Putnam County Jail on charges including criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement, police said.

Investigators say neither drugs or alcohol were involved.

“At this time we believe Pikachu acted alone and no other Pokemon characters were involved in this incident,” police said. “However we are not opposed to catching them all.”

