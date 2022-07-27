Man drives 300 miles to fight man who dated his daughter, then shoots him, NC cops say

A 46-year-old man is accused of driving more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said had a relationship with his daughter — then shooting him to death after a fight, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said.

James Patrick McAlee drove from Alexandria, Virginia, to confront Jared Musgrove at a mobile home park in Hubert, North Carolina, on July 5, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. Hubert is about 350 miles south of Alexandria and about 130 miles southeast of Raleigh.

First responders went to the trailer park just after 3 a.m. on July 5 to find Musgrove on the ground with two gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Medics brought him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

McAlee and Musgrove had been in a physical fight before the shooting, according to deputies. Then McAlee went to his truck, got a gun and shot Musgrove, officials said.

Authorities with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office found McAlee on July 25 and arrested him on a murder charge. He was taken to the Onslow County Detention Center and given no bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Musgrove, whose friends called him “Ziggy,” was a beloved father, son, brother and uncle, according to a program for his celebration of life posted on Facebook by his mother.

He grew up in Alexandria, Virginia, and graduated from Mount Vernon High School. He played multiple sports, including baseball, football and wrestling.

“He was passionately proud of his nieces and nephews and always tried his best to support them,” the program says. “His mom was his rock, and his brother … was his best friend, whom he looked up to with the utmost admiration.”

But his greatest passion was being a father to his son.

“He was a fantastic father, beloved by everyone who ever met him, and a loyal friend,” the program says. “.. Jared will continue to stay with us all through memories, all the laughs and practical jokes he forced us to endure whether we were in the mood for it or not.”

Musgrove’s mother wrote on Facebook that saying goodbye to her son was the most devastating experience of her life.

“I can’t even describe the feeling of knowing someone murdered my child,” wrote Musgrove’s mother, whose name on Facebook is Jara Pahl. “The grief is so unbearable. That final look at my dead son just took a piece of my soul.”

She said she was grateful for the last text he sent her at 10:18 p.m. on the night before his killing.

“We always made sure we sent a text to one another telling each other how much we loved and missed one another,” she wrote. “I will never have that again. Rest in Heaven my sweet little boy!”

