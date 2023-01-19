Man drives 4 miles without tires, then crashes into a car, Arizona police say

A man has been booked on several charges after driving 4 miles without tires before crashing into a car, Arizona authorities said.

Officers with the Glendale Police Department were dispatched to a call where a 35-year-old man crashed into a car after driving miles without tires, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The man was under the influence and found unconscious in the driver’s seat, according to the police department. He blew out his tires before the crash, police said.

During the incident, police found a handgun, knife and two bags containing methamphetamine and 228 fentanyl pills, according to the release.

The man was booked on charges of weapons misconduct, drug possession with intent to use, two DUI charges and tampering with physical evidence, police said.

Glendale is about 10 miles northwest of Phoenix.

