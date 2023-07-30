Man drives 600 miles to shoot his wife in North Myrtle Beach, police say

A Tennessee man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he drove nearly 600 miles to confront his wife and stepdaughters in North Myrtle Beach, where he ended up shooting one of the women.

Jeffrey Allen Branam, 60, of Nashville, remains in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center facing two counts each of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and violation of a protective order.

North Myrtle Beach police responded to the Crescent Shores condominium complex at 1625 S. Ocean Blvd. around 4 p.m. on July 28 after reports of a shooting to find a man being restrained by two other people in the complex’s parking deck.

An 18-year-old woman who sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder was taken to an area hospital and released a short time later.

Authorities said Branam’s wife and stepdaughters had secured an order of protection against Branam a day earlier in Knox County, Tennessee. He then made the nearly nine-hour drive to North Myrtle Beach, encountering the women on the Crescent Shores parking deck where he pointed a pistol at his wife and tried to shoot her, according to a police incident report.

The stepdaughter was hurt as she tried to knock the gun away.

Police said Branam may be facing additional charges as their investigation continues.