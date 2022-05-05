Man drives car into Kansas City area lake during police pursuit: Cass County sheriff

A 33-year-old man attempting to flee from a police stop took deputies on a chase that ended early Wednesday in Jackson County’s Longview Lake, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Cory L. Bartz, of Belton, is charged with resisting arrest by fleeing in a manner that creates a substantial risk to the public, a felony. Court records did not list a defense attorney who could speak on his behalf as of Thursday.

The chase started around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after deputies tried to pull over an SUV near Ward Road and County Line Road in Raymore, Maj. Kevin Tieman, a sheriff’s office spokesman, said in a statement Thursday.

As the vehicle sped away, Tieman said deputies used a tire device to stop the vehicle. But then the driver allegedly struck the patrol car, nearly hitting a deputy, before taking off at a high speed.

The partially disabled vehicle continued north through Jackson County and then went off road through the lake access area by Longview Lake. It ended when Bartz drove into about two feet of water and became stuck, and Bartz was taken into custody.