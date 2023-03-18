Man drives into Fulton County vape shop after getting angry they asked for ID, police say

Police are looking for a man they say got upset someone asked for his ID.

Milton officers say they were called to the Vapor King vape shop on North Main Street where a vehicle had crashed into the store.

Investigators learned that the man tried buying some items, but when asked to pull out his ID, he became angry.

After leaving the store without the merchandise he wanted to buy, the man got into his car and backed into the store.

Police released surveillance photos of the car and the man involved.

Anyone who recognizes the man should contact investigators by clicking here.

