Man drives into gas pump, trashes store after argument with clerk, police say

This guy went from 0 to 60 real quick.

Police are looking for a man who left a Memphis gas station, backed into a gas pump, left and then returned to trash the store.

According to Memphis Police, the man walked out of the Food Mart on Winchester Rd. on April 24, only to slam into a gas pump, knocking the gas pump loose and damaging the back of his car in the process.

He hoped in his damaged car and took off, Memphis Police said.

But, he then returned to argue with the clerk inside the store, according to police.

On surveillance video released by police, the man can be seen banging on a protective barrier separating him from the clerk.

Clearly agitated, the man appears to leave, but instead repeatedly kicks the door, striking the door with his foot at least five times.

When the door refused to break, however, the man decided to walk back inside the store, grab a lottery ticket stand and throw it to the floor.

He looks like he’s about to exit again when he turns around in the doorway, runs at the case the lottery ticket stand was sitting on and then punches another display case before finally running out of gas and leaving the store.

If you know who this man is, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. He’s wanted for felony vandalism.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

