Man drives himself to hospital after being shot in the face

A man drove himself to a North Seattle hospital after he was shot once in the face, according to a Seattle Police Department significant incident report.

On Monday at 1:51 a.m., the shooting victim arrived at UW Medical Center – Northwest, formerly known as Northwest Hospital, at 1550 N 115th St.

Police said the hood of the victim’s vehicle had been hit by bullets numerous times, while there was a single bullet hole in the windshield and another in a rear passenger door.

The man told hospital staff that “two kids” shot him at Burger King.

He was sedated and then transported to Harborview Medical Center by Medic One.

Officers searched the area of the likely Burger King but did not find a shooting scene or evidence.

Authorities took the victim’s vehicle as evidence.

Police said the man is expected to survive.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP