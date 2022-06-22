Man drives off in bus stolen from Buddhist temple and crashes into pavilion, GA cops say

A man under the influence of narcotics crashed his car before going into a Buddhist temple and stealing one of its buses, according to a sheriff in Georgia.

The man drove the bus down a path before wrecking it into a pavilion, according to a June 21 Facebook post from the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

The monks who live at the facility were not injured in the incident, deputies said. The temple is in Spalding County, about 60 miles northwest of Macon.

First responders removed the man from the bus and flew to a nearby hospital for treatment of a head injury, according to the post.

“This was not an attack on a religious facility and there is no indication of any bias,” deputies said.

No one was injured except for the driver.

He will face a vehicle theft charge among other charges, according to the post. The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for further information.

