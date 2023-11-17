Man drives over spike strips near Tukwila Elementary School

Tukwila Police Officers tried to stop a car after it rolled over spike strips near Tukwila Elementary School.

Officers were dispatched to the 14700 block of 58th Avenue South for a suspicious vehicle just after 11:34 in the morning.

Once they arrived, officers saw a man who was unconscious inside a truck with what they say was drug paraphernalia on the passenger seat.

Officers then placed spike strips near the vehicle before waking up the driver. When the suspect did wake up, he ran over the spikes and drove away.

Law enforcement decided not to chase the car as the driver was not wanted for a violent crime.