Man drives stolen backhoe while slowly dodging police for an hour, Oregon cops say

A man drove a stolen backhoe nearly 30 miles while dodging police for an hour, Oregon officials said.

An Oregon State Police trooper spotted a backhoe turn the wrong way down a highway on-ramp shortly after midnight on Sunday, Nov. 21, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

“By the time the trooper looped back around, the backhoe had disappeared,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies began searching for the backhoe.”

For about an hour, the driver in the backhoe slowly evaded police. Deputies spotted the backhoe again shortly after 1 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

“The backhoe was straddling the double yellow line at times, driving on the wrong side of the road, at speeds estimated at 10-20 mph,” officials said.

The driver, a 39-year-old from Aloha, initially told deputies he was “lost” before admitting he stole the backhoe from a lot in Beaverton, the sheriff’s office said.

He was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving while suspended because his license had been felony revoked.

Beaverton is about 8 miles west of Portland.

Woman gets trapped in deep mud for hours after trying to push stuck boat, Utah cops say

Dump truck smashes into New Jersey house, collapsing floor beneath homeowner’s feet

Remote-controlled Tesla fends off javelinas circling family’s home in Arizona