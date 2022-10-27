Man drives vehicle into bayou. First responders and good samaritans rescue him

Houma Police Department, Houma Fire Department and good samaritans rescued a 62-year-old man from a sinking vehicle Thursday.

The man's vehicle went off the bridge into Bayou Terrebonne when the bridge's barricades opened for a large vessel passing through about 10:30 a.m.

"As the driver approached the bridge, he disregarded the barricade and drove his vehicle off of the bridge and into Bayou Terrebonne," said the Houma Police Department's press release. "As a result of the investigation, the driver was issued a traffic citation for careless operation."

First responders and private citizens helped the man from the vehicle and were able to move him to the bulkhead of the bridge. The driver was then able to board a Houma Police Department patrol boat and was transferred to the bayou’s bank for treatment.

The driver was transported to a local medical facility, where he was examined for injuries and released.

