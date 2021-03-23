Man drives to Walker County gas station after being shot in the neck during family dispute

Joseph Brown, The Huntsville Item, Texas
·2 min read

Mar. 23—A San Jacinto County man is recovering at a Houston hospital after he was shot in the neck by his uncle, according to a release from the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities from the Walker County Sheriff's Office responded to Bubba's Convenience Store in the 2000 block of US 190 in Dodge at 1:18 p.m. on Monday, with reports about a shooting victim. As a DPS state trooper provided medical aid, he was able to get enough information to determine what occurred. The victim stated he was shot by his uncle who lives off Harrison Road, in nearby Oakhurst.

As medical aid was being provided to the victim, San Jacinto County Deputies were dispatched to the residence for the shooting investigation, where it was determined that the shooter, identified as Charles Tubbs, was standing outside when an unfamiliar pickup truck pulled into his driveway.

Tubbs said that he was not familiar with the identity of the truck and could not see who the driver was or the passenger. As the truck came to a stop, the driver's side window came down and Tubbs identified the driver as his nephew. Police say that an ongoing family dispute began and shortly thereafter Tubbs discharged his 12-gauge shotgun, loaded with birdshot, in the direction of his nephew, Elem Wynne III, who was still sitting inside the truck.

Wynne was struck in the neck and face area and then drove off the property of Tubbs and eventually came to a stop at Bubba's gas station.

Medical aid was provided to Wynne, who was flown by life flight to an unnamed hospital in downtown Houston for further medical treatment. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Detectives with the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation into the incident and subsequently took Tubbs into custody for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

However, the case is still under investigation and will be forwarded to the San Jacinto County District Attorney's Office for further review. The passenger inside the truck refused to provide details of the incident to investigators.

