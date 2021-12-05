Man drives wrong-way into house, yard, 5 cars in Stonington

Dec. 4—STONINGTON — A man was arrested after allegedly driving the wrong way down a one-way street, striking a house and several vehicles and driving through a yard in the borough early Saturday.

Christian Garcia, 19, of 849 Gleam Ave., Groton, allegedly turned the wrong way down Trumbull Street about 2 a.m. He struck one house, drove through the person's yard and struck five vehicles, according to Stonington police Capt. Todd Olson.

Garcia was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, evading responsibility with serious injury or physical damage, driving without minimum required insurance, driving the wrong way on a divided highway and failure to drive on the right, according to the Stonington Police Department.

No further information was immediately available about the incident.

Garcia is an active member of the United States Navy and was released into the custody of Navy officials Saturday, Olson said.

The Navy's public affairs office did not immediately return requests for comment.

