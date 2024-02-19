Man drives Yosemite park ranger’s stolen car off 200-foot cliff and survives, feds say

A man accused of stealing a Yosemite National Park ranger’s car and then driving it off a cliff in a high-speed chase has been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to a news release.

A federal grand jury indicted the 28-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man on Thursday, Feb. 15, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. The man faces charges of theft of personal property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and fleeing or eluding a police officer stemming from a Dec. 26, 2022 incident.

The man is accused of stealing a Yosemite park employee’s car after they had pulled off to the side of the road to remove a bike from the roadway, prosecutors said in the release. That led to a high-speed, wrong-way chase along the Ferguson Slide bridge.

The man driving the park employee’s car drove the wrong way onto the bridge and hit another vehicle head-on, which died from the damage, prosecutors said.

The man driving the stolen employee’s car drove it off a cliff and plunged about 200 feet to the bottom of a canyon, prosecutors said.

Rancho Cucamonga is a Southern California suburb about 40 miles east of Los Angeles, and about 300 miles southeast of Yosemite National Park.

The man survived the crash and faces a total of 13 years in federal prison and $510,000 in fines, prosecutors said.

