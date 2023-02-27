Man driving 156 mph on Lansing's I-496 cited by State Police

LANSING — An Owosso man was cited for misdemeanor traffic violations Sunday afternoon after driving 156 mph on Interstate 496, according the Michigan State Police.

An MSP trooper conducting traffic enforcement at about 5 p.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard stopped a 2020 Dodge Charger in a 70 mph speed zone for driving more than twice the posted speed limit.

The 33-year-old driver had a restricted license, the State Police said, which limited when he was allowed to driver.

The driver was issued citations for misdemeanor reckless driving and for violating the conditions on their restricted license. The driver was released pending review of the charges by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office. The vehicle was impounded.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Owosso man cited by State Police for driving 156 mph on Lansing highway