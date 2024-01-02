Man driving 70-year-old pickup truck killed in crash, South Carolina officials say

A North Carolina man died Monday when the 73-year-old pickup truck he was driving ran off a South Carolina road and crashed, the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office said.

Keith Dennis Turner, a 64-year-old Scotland County resident who went by Dennis, died in the wreck, Coroner Tim Brown told The State Tuesday.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 12:20 p.m. Monday, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Turner was driving a 1951 Chevrolet pickup west on Pea Bridge Road, Pye said. That’s not far from the South Carolina-North Carolina state line, and Brown said Turner lived on the North Carolina side of the road.

Near the intersection with McGuirt Road, the Chevy ran off the right side of Pea Bridge Road and crashed into a ditch, according to Pye.

Turner, who was not wearing a seat belt because the classic vehicle does not have seat belts, was ejected as the pickup crashed and rolled over, Brown said. Turner died at the scene, according to the coroner.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about what caused the Chevy pickup to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Monday, 982 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2023 and 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. In 2022, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least eight people died in Marlboro County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. There were 13 deaths reported in the county in 2022, DPS reported.