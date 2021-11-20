Man driving ATV killed in Phoenix crash with a suspected impaired driver

Breaking news

A man was killed in a traffic crash Friday evening in Phoenix after he was hit by a driver who showed signs of impairment, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police identified the deceased as Trenton Buckner, 32.

Officers responded to the crash scene at 15th Street and Osborn Road at about 10 p.m., the police department said.

A driver identified by police as Monique Newton, 30, was traveling eastbound on Osborne Road and turned left in front of Buckner, who was traveling westbound in a Polaris ATV, police said.

The vehicles collided, leaving Buckner with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Newton stayed at the accident scene. According to police, investigators said she showed signs of impairment and was processed for DUI. She was booked into jail for manslaughter, police said.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Trenton Buckner dies after hit by possibly impaired driver in Phoenix