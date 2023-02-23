Man driving car during 2018 shoot out with St. Lucie County deputies ordered to prison

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A Fort Pierce man will serve three life prison terms after a jury convicted him of multiple felonies related to a 2018 shootout involving St. Lucie County sheriff’s deputies, according to a state prosecutor.

The pursuit: On Nov. 16, 2018, Eduardo Ramirez, 25, was driving a Honda Civic as his passenger Jose Nava, 24, used an automatic rifle to fire a barrage of bullets at four sheriff’s vehicles as the pair fled a traffic stop in the Orange Blossom Estates community. Nava damaged patrol cruisers but did not strike any deputies, who returned gunfire.

Deputies rammed the Honda and stopped it at Edwards Road and Sunrise Boulevard, less than 2 miles from where the chase began.

Trial: On Feb. 9, a jury convicted Ramirez of two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer; attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer; attempted second-degree murder and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

Punishment: A judge Wednesday ordered Ramirez imprisoned for three consecutive life prison terms; a 15-year term; and a 5-year term.

Codefendant: At Nava’s 2022 trial, he was convicted of multiple felony charges and was ordered to serve four consecutive life prison terms; three 15-year terms and a 5-year term.

