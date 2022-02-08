Man driving with child accused of shooting at vehicle in alleged road rage incident

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County driver is accused of chasing a vehicle across Farmington, and firing three gunshots at the other vehicle, while driving with a child in his car.

Jose Avalos, 27, is accused of a third-degree felony count of child abuse and a fourth-degree felony count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle, according to court records.

The defendant did not have legal representation on the morning of Feb. 8. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation.

A corporal was dispatched around 6:27 p.m. on Feb. 5 in the area of County Road 5500 and U.S. Highway 64 on reports of a person shooting at another car, according to the probable cause statement.

Dispatch advised someone called and reported someone driving a purple Monte Carlo “low rider” had shot at their vehicle.

During the investigation, the person who called dispatch and stated they were shot at did not return calls to law enforcement, who were seeking an interview.

A New Mexico State Police officer located a purple Monte Carlo driven by Avalos and detained him.

While speaking to the corporal, Avalos admitted to the shooting while he was driving with a child in his vehicle, according to court documents.

Avalos described the events, which appear to sound like an incident of road rage.

The defendant said he was driving at the intersection of East Main Street and San Juan Boulevard in Farmington when the incident started.

A driver in a silver car pulled up next to Avalos in traffic then started “lip smacking” and yelling at him, according to the probable cause statement.

Avalos then said he started chasing the vehicle onto Browning Parkway eastbound.

When Avalos was driving through the intersection of Browning Parkway and Wildflower Drive, he admitted to pulling a gun from under his seat and firing three rounds over the top of the vehicle he was chasing.

The child in Avalos' vehicle was under the age of 13 years old.

He continued to chase the vehicle eastbound toward the intersection of County Road 5500 and U.S. Highway 64.

Avalos was detained by law enforcement while trying to return to Farmington, according to court documents.

The defendant voluntarily turned over the firearm to law enforcement. A relative picked up the child in Avalos’ car while he was arrested.

There was no description of the firearm in the probable cause statement.

He was released on Feb. 7 on his own recognizance from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Avalos’ next court hearing is on Feb. 17 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Man driving with child accused of shooting firearm at vehicle