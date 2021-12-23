Man driving down the road is shot from another car, NC police say. He died after crash

A 49-year-old man crashed and died after being shot from another car, police in North Carolina said.

Police responded around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 to Reynolds Boulevard in Winston-Salem after reports of a car crash, Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County said in a Facebook news release.

Jonathan Harold Samuels was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the release.

Police said Samuels was driving down the road when he was shot by a unknown person and crashed.

Samuels died from his injuries on Dec. 22, according to the release.

Police have not identified who was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident or similar crimes can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers in English at 336-727-2800 or in Spanish at 336-728-3904.

Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can also be sent to the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-276-1717 or submitted online.

McClatchy News reached out to Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on Dec. 23 and was awaiting response.

Winston-Salem is about 103 miles northwest of Raleigh.

