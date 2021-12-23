Man driving on Interstate 95 in Broward in a Mercedes is fatally shot, cops say

A man was killed on Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach over the weekend when someone opened fire on a white Mercedes-Benz as it headed north on the expressway, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened after 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Southwest 10th Street.

Nathan Hillmon, 28, was one of four people inside the Mercedes, which crashed into a guardrail after the shooting. Hillmon died in the car.

The other three occupants suffered non life-threatening injuries, BSO said.

BSO said that a preliminary investigation revealed that someone in another car shot at the Mercedes as they were traveling.

After the shooting, the car continued north. BSO did not have a description of the vehicle in question.

It was also not clear if the occupants knew each other.

There have been several shootings on South Florida highways in recent months.

On Dec. 2, a man was shot in the back as he drove his Nissan Altima south on Florida’s Turnpike near Griffin Road. The Florida Highway Patrol believed it was a road rage incident.

A few days before that a man driving a Toyota sedan was hit by a bullet on I-75.

On. Nov. 14, a man in a BMW was wounded when someone shot at his car as he drove on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County. There was also a shooting a few days before that on the Sawgrass Expressway.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the Deerfield Beach shooting to call BSO Homicide Det. Ryan Schnakenberg at 954-321-4247 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).