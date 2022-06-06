Man driving nearly 40 miles over speed limit arrested in Polk County

Polk County police arrested a man on Saturday they clocked driving nearly 40 mph over the speed limit.

Traffic unit officers were conducting speed enforcement at the intersection of Highway 278 and Yorkville Highway on Saturday when they spotted a driver of a silver Ford Fusion going 102 mph in a 65 mph zone.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the driver sped away.

As he continued to flee from police, 23-year-old Brian Tinch reached speeds of 120 mph while driving recklessly, officials said.

Tinch lost control of the vehicle as he approached Highway 278 and Highway 113.

TRENDING STORIES:

He crashed into the woodline near the intersection and the engine of the vehicle caught on fire, police said.

The fire was put out quickly and Tinch was removed from the vehicle by the Rockmart Fire Department.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Tinch was transported to the Polk Medical Center and later arrested by police.

He was charged with speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, fleeing attempting to elude, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license, false name and date of birth and probation violation warrant out of Floyd County.

IN OTHER NEWS:







