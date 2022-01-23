Man driving in north Fresno neighborhood is shot at multiple times in drive-by attack

A man driving in a north Fresno neighborhood Saturday night was shot at multiple times and eventually was struck.

The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. near the intersection of College and Birch avenues, in the Pinedale area, which is located north of Herndon Avenue and west of Blackstone Avenue.

Fresno Police said a 47-year-old man who was driving in a white Chevy Tahoe with a female passenger was shot at roughly 15 times and was struck once in the lower leg.

The man drove a short distance after getting shot then rushed to a nearby residence.

Officers eventually located the victim, who was later transported to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center. Police said he suffered a non-life threatening injury and was in stable condition.

The female passenger was not injured, Fresno Police said, as the majority, if not all, of the shots fired struck the driver’s side of the SUV.

Fresno Police said it was a drive-by shooting but they were not sure if the victim was the intended target.

Police did not immediately have information on the possible suspect(s) or a motive for the shooting.