Man was driving over 150 mph prior to fatal I-20 wreck, Fort Worth police say

Courtesy: McClatchy Co.
Jessika Harkay
·1 min read

A 22-year-old man was driving over 150 mph prior to a fatal wreck in mid March, Fort Worth police said.

Bryce Abernathy was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter in the car crash that killed a 19-year-old man and injured two other people on the night of March 15.

The accident occurred around 11 p.m. on Interstate 20 near McCart Avenue.

Fort Worth police said a white Camaro was traveling 157 mph on the interstate when it collided with an SUV, killing the SUV’s driver and injuring two other passengers inside the vehicle. The speed limit is 70 mph.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim who died as Shaundi Smallwood.

“Reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious and dangerous,” the police department said in a news release. “Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”

The 22-year-old from Arlington was booked Wednesday and bonded out of jail the following day, according to court records.

