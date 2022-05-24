Man driving stolen car arrested after chase through Marietta

May 24—The Marietta Police Department arrested a man after a brief chase Tuesday morning that ended in a crash near the intersection of Allgood Road and Cobb Parkway, police said.

MPD spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said that license plate-reading cameras first identified a stolen car in the area of Franklin Gateway and Delk Road around 8:30 a.m. Officers responded, but the car sped off.

Police initially disengaged and did not chase after the car, since they had no charges to pursue, McPhilamy said. But another officer passed the suspect elsewhere in the city, and the suspect swerved to collide with the officer's car.

"So, now there's reason to actually continue, he's now putting the public at risk. And he's attempted to hit a police car," McPhilamy said.

A short chase ensued before the car rear-ended a civilian who was stopped at a traffic light, McPhilamy said. The suspect had been heading north on Fairground Street, went right at the roundabout onto Allgood Road and crashed into the civilian.

Officers pulled the suspect out of the car, McPhilamy said. The suspect had no visible injuries, and after being medically cleared was taken to the Cobb County Jail.

The suspect's identity is still unknown, McPhilamy said. He is refusing to cooperate, and authorities are working to confirm his identity using fingerprints.