Man driving stolen car clocked going 97 ... then he sped up, Lexington sheriff says

A Columbia man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

Charles Kenneth Meador, 38, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen goods, reckless driving, and driving under suspension, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Bond was set at $15,665 on the combined charges, but Meador remains behind bars at the Lexington County Detention Center, jail records show.

“A deputy saw Meador driving fast on (U.S. 378) near Kaminer Mill Court,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “According to the deputy’s radar, Meador was going 97 in a 45-mile-per-hour zone before he sped up and starting passing people in the median.”

Meador ignored a deputy who attempted to pull him over and the chase started, according to the release.

“Meador led the pursuing deputies onto (U.S. 1/Augusta Highway) where other deputies were able to deploy a tire deflation device, which safely brought the pursuit to an end,” Koon said. “After detaining Meador, deputies confirmed the car was stolen out of Lexington. The tag on the car was stolen out of Irmo.”

No injuries were reported in the incident.

This is not the first time Meador has been arrested for traffic violations in Lexington County.

In August, Meador was found guilty of driving under suspension, Lexington County court records show.

In 2011, Meador pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge two years after he pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to stop for a blue light, according to court records.

In between those incidents, Meador pleaded guilty to another driving under suspension charge, in addition to an uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, a charge of use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, and speeding, court records show.

Meador is also facing pending charges of possession, conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle; reckless driving; failure to stop for a blue light; and driving under suspension following an arrest in Richland County on Oct. 8, 2022, according to court records.