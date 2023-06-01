Man driving stolen vehicle crashes into parked Pittsburgh police cruiser during pursuit, police say

A man who was driving a stolen vehicle crashed into an unoccupied Pittsburgh police cruiser early Thursday morning, according to Public Safety officials.

It happened at around 3:15 a.m. at 1206 Arlington Avenue.

A public safety spokesperson said the vehicle was being pursued by Brentwood police at the time of the crash and that no Pittsburgh police officers were involved in the pursuit.

The man was arrested by Brentwood police. He was then taken by medics after complaining of ankle pain.

No officers were injured.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Woman accused of stealing from Cranberry dentist’s office, Table 86 appears in court Sources: Person stabbed in Pittsburgh’s North Side Former Pittsburgh police officer fired, sued over Jim Rogers tasing death facing new lawsuit VIDEO: Pittsburgh leaders announce plan to increase affordable housing options DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts