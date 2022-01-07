🌱 Man Driving Truck Pulling Flaming BBQ Pit Arrested

Good morning, Humble-Kingwood! Let's get you all caught up to start this Friday, January 7 off on an informed note. Here's everything you need to know today in town.

First, today's weather:

Sun mixing with clouds; cooler. High: 59. Low: 53.

Here are the top stories in Humble-Kingwood today:

Intoxicated man pulled over in Humble after driving with BBQ pit ablaze in truck. (Raleigh News & Observer) Texas Q is bringing craft barbecue to Kingwood. (Subscription: Houston Chronicle ) Runner uses miles and memories of husband to help those battling cancer. (KTRK-TV) Check Out what's happening this weekend in Humble-Kingwood. (Humble-Kingwood Patch)

Today's Humble-Kingwood Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at Verizon. They're building the fastest 5G network in the country. To learn how 5G is going to change life for you and your community — and to get access to this amazing technology — click here. And thank you Verizon for sponsoring this community resource in Humble-Kingwood!

Today in Humble-Kingwood:

Kingwood Park Senior Night Swim Meet vs. New Caney/Porter at Kingwood Park. (6:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Kingwood.com: "MEGA Covid drive through testing site open at Kingwood Community Center 1/6/22-1/31/22: Appointments not required." (Facebook)

Kingwood.com: "Stover Insurance Services Invites You To Participate in Betty White Challenge: Stover Insurance Services is partnering with local communities to support pet shelters with their Betty White Challenge." (Facebook)

Loving the Humble-Kingwood Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at jeffrey.perkins@patch.com

Thanks for following along and staying informed. See you all tomorrow morning for another update!

— Jeffrey Perkins

About me: Born in San Antonio, I was raised in Arkansas but got back to Texas as soon as I could to attend Texas A&M University, where I earned a bachelor's degree in Telecommunication Media Studies. I started my journalism career as a copy editor at The Eagle in Bryan, Texas, in 2014 and later became the high school sports beat writer for the paper.My seven years at The Eagle strengthened my passion for journalism, and I love getting to know people and telling their stories, both on the field and off. I've seen firsthand the importance of hyper-local journalism in a community, especially in an eventful 2020, when I helped with news coverage and design in addition to my high school athletics beat responsibilities.I joined Patch in 2021 as Texas Field Editor for the Conroe-Montgomery County area.I welcome your questions, comments and story ideas! Please contact me at jeffrey.perkins@patch.com or (479) 264-5801.

This article originally appeared on the Humble-Kingwood Patch