Man driving vehicle dies by suicide during traffic stop in Loudonville, police say

LOUDONVILLE – A driver from Indiana died by suicide early New Year's Day after being pursued by police for a traffic violation in the village, according to investigators.

A news release from police states the officer activated his lights and tried to pull over the vehicle near West Main Street and Mount Vernon Avenue.

The officer then saw a flash inside the vehicle and heard a muffled gunshot.

The vehicle drove off the left side of state Route 39, crossed the center line and drove off the left side of the road into an embankment. The type of vehicle and nature of the traffic violation were not described in the news release.

Officers found the driver, a 24-year-old man, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the statement.

There were no passengers inside the vehicle.

An investigation is being conducted by the Loudonville Police Department, Ohio Highway Patrol and the Ashland County Coroner's Office.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Loudonville police: Driver dies by suicide during traffic stop