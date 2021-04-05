This man’s dropkick during hapless break-in at NC store did not end well, video shows

Hayley Fowler
·2 min read

Surveillance cameras at a grocery store in rural North Carolina captured an ill-fated break-in attempt late Sunday involving a failed dropkick, a plastic chair and a rock.

Now law enforcement is searching for the would-be burglar.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office in Western North Carolina shared a video Monday that showed someone attempting to get into Red Hill Grocery, a corner mart and gas station off of N.C. 226 in Bakersville. About 15,000 people live in Mitchell County, which is tucked between Asheville and Sugar Mountain.

In the more than four-minute video, a man wearing gray sweatpants with black stripes down the side, a dark sweatshirt, baseball cap and surgical mask is seen approaching the front door of Red Hill Grocery.

He immediately tried to kick down the door, the video shows.

When that failed, the man is seen exiting the frame and returning with a rock. He threw it repeatedly at the door, but each time it bounced off the glass and hit the ground.

After four attempts, the video shows, the man went back to trying to kick the door in.

He spent the next several minutes rotating between kicking the door and half-heatedly chucking the rock at it. Surveillance footage from inside the store shared by Red Hill Grocery on Facebook shows the impact cracked the glass in several places — but it didn’t shatter.

The man eventually wanders away. This time when he returned, the video shows, he had a plastic chair.

He tried — unsuccessfully — to launch the chair at the door only to have it bounce back on the concrete. The man then kicked the door six more times before attempting a dropkick with both feet. He immediately hit the ground, the video shows.

The man appeared to chuck the rock one more time before something off-screen seemed to spook him and he took off running.

Red Hill Grocery said the incident happened around 11:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-688-9110. Red Hill Grocery also said people can send them a message on Facebook or call the store at 828-688-2801 and ask to speak with Kacie or Jerry.

Would-be burglar throws rock at window and runs away disappointed, Texas video shows

This man’s attempt to break into a gun shop goes painfully awry, Indiana video shows

Recommended Stories

  • US Army embarks on competitive prototyping journey for Arctic vehicle

    The U.S. Army will evaluate two different prototype vehicles capable of operating in extreme cold weather this year. One of these vehicles will become the new cold weather all-terrain vehicle.

  • UNC hires Hubert Davis as men's basketball coach

    Carolina is keeping it in the family.

  • Who was ‘Rita Crudgington’? The strange history of Hollywood name-changers

    The actress formerly known as Thandie Newton has announced she is reclaiming her original name. She will henceforth be credited in films as “Thandiwe”, meaning “beloved” in the Shona language of her mother’s native Zimbabwe. “Thandiwe” became “Thandie”, the Mission Impossible and Westworld star explained, through “carelessness” when the “w” was dropped during her first acting credit. “That’s my name,” she told Vogue. “That’s always been my name. I’m taking back what’s mine.” The misspelling of Newton’s name was an act of accidental erasure, and this reversion is to be welcomed. But what about those who change their names because they feel it will look better on a movie poster or in the inlay to a pop single? One of the most famous examples is actor Maurice Joseph Micklewhite Jr, that icon of British cinema and original of the geezer species. You may be more familiar with the stage name he took after his gaze alighted upon a cinema sign advertising a screening of The Caine Mutiny at Leicester Square Odeon in 1954. “It was a good job it wasn’t the next theatre,” he later joked. “Because I would have been called Michael 101 Dalmatians.” In becoming Michael Caine, the former Maurice Micklewhite was joining a tradition stretching back to the birth of cinema. Stan Laurel was born Arthur Stanley Jefferson, Greta Garbo went for the first 20 years of her life as Greta Gustafsson. And in the case of Fred Austerlitz it was none other than his Lutheran-German mother who suggested his showbusiness aspirations would be boosted by a switch to “Astaire”. Often, in the early days of cinema, names were changed to avoid prejudice. Foreign names on screen, in particular, proved problematic. Even as late as the 1970s, when Arnold Schwarzenegger arrived in Hollywood as an over-bulked young man with a head full of ambition, he was advised to take a stage name. Presumably Arnie’s bulk meant that his agent decided not to get into an argument.

  • Customs and Border Protection officer says racism at Michigan-Canada border happens daily: 'It needs to be exposed'

    Three Customs and Border Protection officers say Black people are targeted daily at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron.

  • The family of Marvin Scott calls for ‘Collin County 7’ arrests

    The family of a Black man in Texas is calling for the arrests of seven detention officers in connection to their relative’s death as public outrage continues to grow. On Thursday, the seven detention officers were fired and an eighth resigned while they were under investigation in connection to the 26-year-old’s death, according to FOX 4. Scott’s parents LaSandra and Marvin, and family attorney Lee Merrit, said that while the resignation and firings were a step in the right direction, the “Collin County Seven” should be arrested.

  • Glenn Greenwald Says He Was Robbed at Gunpoint in His Brazilian Home

    Journalist Glenn Greenwald said Saturday that he was the victim of a home invasion and robbery in Brazil last month, where at one point, the burglars stuck a gun in his mouth. He detailed the experience in an essay on his Substack, noting the events took place March 5. A representative for Brazilian law enforcement did not immediately return a request for comment. While reflecting on reports of a recent home invasion in California, Greenwald explained that he, his husband and their two children have been staying at a rental farm outside of their Rio de Janeiro home and he was there alone the night of March 5. An off-duty police officer was there providing security to the home. Also Read: Glenn Greenwald Charged With Cybercrimes in Brazil “Within seconds, three men wearing full black face masks descended on me, all pointing guns at me. They told me to walk toward a small stand-alone room near the house and began pushing me to go faster. Soon as I entered, I saw that two other armed men had detained the security guard, the off-duty cop, and had him lying face-down on the floor as they stood over him with guns pointed at his head,” he wrote. Greenwald ruled out the idea of the attack being politically motivated, he said, and the robbers seemed interested only in money and valuables — none of which he had, he explained, as most of the family’s possessions remained in their Rio home. For an hour, he said, the robbers “attempted various forms of psychological terror.” That included threatening to shoot the officer and kicking him, as well as placing a gun in Greenwald’s mouth. According to the journalist, they were there for an hour. He and the officer were then bound, by his account, and freed themselves when the coast was clear so they could call the police. In January 2020, Greenwald was charged by federal prosecutors in Brazil, accused of committing cybercrimes because of his role in reporting on leaked text messages relating to the nation’s prosecutors and the government’s anti-corruption task force. The charges were dismissed the next month. Read original story Glenn Greenwald Says He Was Robbed at Gunpoint in His Brazilian Home At TheWrap

  • Stores in Greece open amid virus surge to help save economy

    Retail stores across most of Greece were allowed to reopen Monday despite an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, as the country battles to emerge from deep recession. Stores in greater Athens opened for pickup services only but remain closed in Greece's second- and third-largest cities, Thessaloniki and Patras, because of fears of a more serious spike in infections. “Opening retail businesses ... will provide a decompression valve for our society and will help improve the implementation of (restrictive) measures,” government spokeswoman Aristoltelia Peloni said.

  • A 'Jeopardy!' contestant left interim host Aaron Rodgers speechless by referencing a controversial Packers' play

    Three months after the NFC Championship, Aaron Rodgers still doesn't have an answer as to why the Packers kicked a field goal vs. the Bucs.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India ramps up vaccines as daily cases hit 100,000

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • Chicago's mayor calls for police reform after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed by a Chicago cop during a chase

    Adam Toledo was shot and killed after Chicago police chased him following a report of gunfire on March 29.

  • Bill Murray says it was 'physically painful' to shoot the new 'Ghostbusters' movie

    The legendary actor, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters," says the latest movie in the franchise has "the feel of the first one."

  • Putin critic Navalny reportedly transferred to medical facility after falling ill in prison

    Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service said Navalny had received a COVID-19 test but has not reported whether he contracted the disease.

  • A breakdown of what's in Trump's new office - including a nearly hidden bottle that suggests he's drinking Coke despite calling for boycott

    The photo hid a slew of other Easter eggs in Trump's new office, including what appeared to be a miniature statue of Trump himself.

  • Stocks scale fresh peak as U.S. and China lead recovery

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Stocks hovered near a record high on Tuesday, supported by strong economic data from China and the United States, while currency and bond markets paused for breath after a month of rapid gains in the dollar and Treasury yields. FTSE futures and EuroSTOXX 50 futures climbed 0.8%. China's service sector has also gathered steam with the sharpest increase in sales in three months.

  • Fun but doomed: LG's most memorable smartphones

    The South Korean firm is giving up on mobiles after repeatedly trying to out-innovate the market.

  • U.S. expects 'difficult' Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States expects indirect talks with Iran that begin on Tuesday about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to be "difficult" and does not foresee any early breakthrough. "We don't underestimate the scale of the challenges ahead," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday. U.S. and Iranian officials are scheduled to begin indirect talks in Vienna - with European officials expected to act as intermediaries - to try to revive the 2015 pact under which economic sanctions on Iran were eased in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon.

  • The deepest shipwreck ever found has been confirmed as a US warship sunk in a pivotal World War II battle

    The wreck of US Navy destroyer USS Johnston has been found under 21,180 feet of water off the coast of the Philippine island of Samar.

  • Inside Number One Observatory Circle, the vice president's official residence where Kamala Harris is finally moving this week

    After delays due to renovations, Kamala Harris' official residence - which has a pool, jogging track, and possibly a bunker - is finally ready.

  • Floods and landslides in Indonesia and East Timor kill more than 100

    Torrential rain sparked widespread destruction in eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor.

  • UK will start a trial for 'vaccine passports.' But pubs and essential services won't be included, Boris Johnson said.

    Johnson added vaccine passports will "never" be required for essential businesses or public services like buses or trains.