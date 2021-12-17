Man dropped off at Bradenton Winn Dixie parking lot dies after being shot, police say

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening in the parking lot of a Bradenton grocery store, according to a news release.

Sheriff’s authorities said that at around 6:30 p.m. deputies went to the Winn Dixie at 1910 53rd Avenue East after receiving a report that a man was shot and laying inside a parked vehicle.

The shooting, though, happened a mile away in the 6100 block of 10th Street East, the news release said, and the shooting victim was transported to the Winn Dixie parking lot by another man, who then notified law enforcement.

The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said. The Sheriff’s Department said it believes the man who was shot was involved in an altercation at the 10th street address with someone he likely knew and the shooting does not appear to be a random incident.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.