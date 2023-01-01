Man dropped off at Grady Hospital after getting shot in downtown Atlanta, police say

A man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at Grady Hospital before the car left the scene, Atlanta police said.

Police said this incident happened around midnight at an address on the 100 block of Peachtree Center Ave in downtown Atlanta close to where the Peach Drop and Peach Bowl were happening on Saturday.

Eventually, officers found the car and spoke with everyone inside, but they were unable to determine how the man sustained his injury.

No information about the man’s identity was released by the police.

The extent of his injuries remains unclear.

Police said they are continuing to investigate this incident.

