Man dropped off at hospital following shooting in Pittsburgh

A man showed up at a hospital following a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Arlington Heights neighborhood early Wednesday.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at Cordell Place around 12:07 a.m. When they arrived, they found shell casings and blood at the scene, but no victim.

Detectives arrived and processed the scene.

Later, police were notified that a man who had been shot was dropped off at a local hospital in stable condition.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

