Man dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound dies, Dayton police investigating

May 17—A man who was dropped off at Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound Monday has died, according to Dayton police.

Crews responded to the hospital around 1 p.m. Monday after the man was dropped off.

"The 39-year-old unfortunately did succumb to his injuries," said Dayton police Sgt. Justin Poe. "During the initial investigation, detectives were able to track down the person who dropped the victim off and speak with them."

The man's identity has not been released at this time.

The shooting appears to have happened in the 2900 block of West Third Street and detectives recovered some evidence at the scene, Poe said.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 937-222-STOP (7867).

