Man dropped off at hospital with multiple gunshot wounds: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times Saturday morning, Memphis Police say.

At 3:35 a.m., officers responded to Methodist South Hospital regarding a man who had been shot and dropped off by private vehicle.

Police say the man is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

