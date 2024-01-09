Man dropped off at a Lexington hospital with serious injuries after being shot

A man was dropped off at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with life-threatening injuries from a shooting early Tuesday morning, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police learned about the gunshot wound victim at around 1:40 a.m., according to Lexington police Lt. Dan Truex. The person who dropped off the injured man was not at the hospital when police arrived, Truex said.

Police hadn’t confirmed where the shooting took place as of Tuesday morning, but

Police were investigating a scene in the 1300 block of Village Drive as a possible site of the shooting, according to Truex. It hasn’t been confirmed where exactly the shooting took place.

Truex said the investigation was ongoing Tuesday morning. Anyone with information about the incident can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app at www.p3tips.com.