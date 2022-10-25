Man drops ID info after allegedly trying to rob Bellingham bank

A Spokane man was arrested Friday, Oct. 21, after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in the 1500 block of Cornwall Avenue in Bellingham — and he led police right to him.

Mark D. Gotcher, 65, was charged with attempted first-degree robbery after allegedly walking into the bank Friday around 10:30 a.m. and saying, “This is a bank robbery,” Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Monday, Oct. 24.

Gotcher then allegedly requested a photocopy of his ID from the teller, dropped a piece of paper with his name and date of birth on it and fled on foot after being yelled at by a patron of the bank, according to police.

Gotcher did not get any money, according to police.

Officers found Gotcher a few blocks away and he admitted to attempting to rob the bank, according to police.

Gotcher remained in custody Monday at the Whatcom County Jail. His bail is set at $10,000.