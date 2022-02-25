Man drops pants, exposes self in McDonald’s drive-thru line, Georgia cops say

At about noon on a recent Monday, a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy answered a call of a “person down” at the McDonald’s near Interstate 16 and Spring Street. When the deputy arrived, the man who for whatever reason had been on the ground had already walked off.

As the deputy was pulling out of the parking lot, a McDonald’s customer ran to the deputy’s patrol car. The customer, as the deputy’s report of the Jan. 24 incident later noted, “said the man was urinating in the drive-thru.”

The deputy whipped back into the parking lot and spotted the fellow “with his pants down and underwear down, exposing his genitals,” the report said.

The deputy walked up to the guy — a 46-year-old from Minnesota with a recent history of alleged troublemaking here — and asked him “why he was urinating and standing there with his pants down.”

The man replied that he “wasn’t doing anything.” He was jailed on a public-indecency charge.

Dispatches: At the scene of a Jan. 21 domestic disturbance at a house near Riggins Mill Road in the eastern part of the county, a Bibb sheriff’s deputy encountered “four females ... arguing with each other.” The woman who lives there, 24, had been allowing her ex-girlfriend to stay there. But the ex-girlfriend had invited other friends over and they’d apparently overstayed their welcome. The resident was upset, the deputy’s write-up explained, because her ex “invites other women over to have sex.” While the deputy was taking a statement from the ex-girlfriend’s friends, the resident reportedly began punching her ex in front of the deputy. The deputy separated the two and took the 24-year-old resident to jail on a disorderly conduct charge. . . . The driver of a Cadillac that was bumped by a train at a railroad crossing along U.S. 41 in Bolingbroke on Nov. 20 appeared to be impaired, a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy noted. The driver, a Macon man in his early 60s, said he didn’t do drugs “but that he takes Tylenol for pain.” The deputy asked the man again if he used drugs. “I’m okay, sir,” came the reply. When the deputy inquired yet again, the man said, “I smoke a little weed every now and then,” and said one of those occasions had been a few hours prior. The deputy asked the man if he used any other drugs. Yes, the man admitted. “Every now and then,” he said, someone gives him a Lortab “or something,” and that he had in fact taken “half of one” the night before. The man “seemed confused” about where he’d come from and that “he just did not see the train,” which clipped the rear of his car. When the man was arrested, charged with DUI, the deputy reportedly found small bags of weed and meth in his pockets.