Man drove 400 miles to stalk OnlyFans model, WI court docs say. ‘I was ten feet away’

A former Indiana high school swim coach is accused of driving over 400 miles to the home of an OnlyFans model, where he began stalking her in increasingly disturbing ways, according to news outlets.

Matthew Papachronis, 45, was arrested on July 20, TV station WXIN reported.

Papachronis, who was recently fired from his job as a swim coach in Fishers, Indiana, allegedly rented a car in his wife’s name, then drove to Plover, Wisconsin, on May 14, according to court documents obtained by WXIN.

Plover is about 430 miles northwest of Fishers.

After arriving in Plover, court documents say Papachronis found the woman’s apartment and watched her from outside, WRTV reported. Papachronis had previously sent private messages, expressing his love, to the woman’s account on OnlyFans, a website which serves primarily as a means for individuals to make erotic or pornographic content for paying subscribers.

McClatchy News reached out to OnlyFans and is awaiting a response.

The following day, May 15, he followed the woman to a baseball game, WXIN reported. Her boyfriend was playing.

As she watched, a young boy came up to her and passed a note, documents said, according to WRTV. Inside, there was $200, and a handwritten admission from the sender.

They had been following her, the sender wrote, adding, “I’ll no longer pursue you here in person. You are safe & always were. I just had to see for myself,” the outlet reported.

Papachronis had written the note, the documents allege, and paid a boy he found playing under the bleachers $5 to deliver it, WISH reported.

Shaken, the woman quickly contacted police about the incident, and did some digging of her own to figure out who was following her and why.

She found a series of messages sent to her on OnlyFans that she hadn’t noticed before, according to the TV station. A ‘ChiGuy34’ had been sending pictures to her, some of her and her boyfriend, others taken outside her apartment, along with messages accusing her of cheating on him, documents allege.

One of the pictures was taken at the baseball game. “I was ten feet away from you,” ChiGuy34 wrote in a message.

Investigators were able to connect the account, ChiGuy34, to Papachronis, WXIN reported. Police also found that, on May 14, Papachronis’ cell phone traveled from Fishers to Plover, and then back the following day, court documents state. Surveillance video collected from locations around Plover show the car Papachronis rented following the woman and her boyfriend around town.

In messages sent to her account, Papachronis says, “I literally watched you 2 do everything together,” WXIN reported. He said that he “saw it all.”

Papachronis has been charged with a felony count of stalking, Wisconsin court records show. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.

