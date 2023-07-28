Man who drove through a Black Lives Matter protest and killed a demonstrator agrees to plea deal

Three years after a protester was fatally hit by a car during a Black Lives Matter protest in Seattle, the person responsible agreed to a plea deal on Thursday.

Dawit Kelete, 30, entered guilty pleas to vehicular homicide and reckless vehicular assault – both felonies – along with a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving for his actions during the protest in the early morning of July 4, 2020.

In his plea statement, Kelete admitted to entering a section of Interstate 5 that was closed because of protesters on the freeway, going the wrong way on an exit ramp. Kelete drove on the shoulder “at freeway speeds,” according to prosecutors, and struck two of the demonstrators. Summer Taylor was killed, and Diaz Love was severely injured with multiple broken bones. Kelete showed no signs of intoxication in field sobriety tests.

Under the plea agreement, prosecutors are recommending a total of six years and six months in prison for Kelete, followed by 18 months of “community custody,” the equivalent of parole. Kelete’s statements to the court did not provide a motive for his actions. Sentencing is scheduled for September 8.

Emergency personnel working at the site where a driver sped through a protest-related closure on the Interstate 5 freeway in Seattle, authorities said early Saturday, July 4, 2020. - James Anderson via AP

“For three years our lives have been a nightmare. Yesterday was Summer’s birthday – they would have been 28,” Taylor’s family said in a statement released by their attorney, Karen Koehler. “We are relieved that Kelete finally pled guilty because neither the family nor witnesses have to experience the trauma of his criminal trial. But our relief is only temporary. While we remain raw with grief over their loss, we appreciate everyone’s support, regardless of the length of his sentence. Prayers for all humanity.”

In an email to CNN, Kelete’s attorney, Francisco A. Duarte, said, “Dawit plead guilty in recognition that his choice to enter the highway using an exit ramp led to this awful tragedy. But no one should lose sight of the fact that our local and state authorities failed to protect and serve the greater Seattle community and BLM protesters. Local and state authorities need to and should acknowledge their negligence and role in Summer Taylor’s death and Diaz Love’s severe injuries. Ironically, many would like to see a young, kind black male take the sole responsibility for this tragedy.”

According to the original criminal complaint, security footage from an REI store showed Kelete driving his white Jaguar XJL the wrong way up the exit ramp around 1:30 a.m. The driver had to make a “deliberate and sharp right U-turn in order to drive (southbound) on I-5,” the document said.

CNN contacted the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office Thursday evening for comment.

