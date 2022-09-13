Man who drove car into Cold Spring home found guilty of assault motivated by racial bias

The man suspected of propelling a car through a Cold Spring family's home was found guilty of multiple charges, including assault and stalking motivated by racial bias.

According to a press release from the Stearns County Attorney's Office, a jury trial for Benton Louis Beyer, 33, ran Sept. 6-12 in Stearns County before Judge Andrew Pearson. On Monday, the jury found Beyer guilty of multiple counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon as well as stalking, violations of harassment restraining orders, first-degree criminal damage to property and theft of a motor vehicle. The jury also found that the assault and stalking charges were motivated by racial bias.

The jury found the second-degree assault charges had aggravating factors because they occurred in an area where the family had an expectation of privacy and because children saw, heard or otherwise perceived the offenses.

A vehicle crashed into the home of Andrea and Phil Robinson on Saturday, July 24, 2021. The suspect has been charged with stealing the vehicle, stalking, first-degree damage to property and violating a restraining order.

A criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court detailed 11 charges with offense dates running from early May to late July 2021.

Beyer was suspected of targeting a biracial Cold Spring family, stalking them over several months and causing continued property damage to cars parked at the family's home. The family got a harassment restraining order on Beyer in May, which Beyer continued to violate.

Early in the morning on July 24, a stolen vehicle with a large rock on the accelerator crashed into the family's home. An investigation led police to arrest Beyer for the incident.

Beyer is repeatedly recorded on jail calls using racial slurs, and the investigation linked his targeting of the Cold Spring family to his personal conviction that his romantic partner was cheating on him with a Black man. The Cold Spring family lived near his partner's work for a period of the stalking and harassment, and Beyer was convinced they knew each other despite his partner's repeated assurance that she did not know the family at all.

A bear found with a noose around its neck in the stolen vehicle has been found to have no relation to the incidents, according to court records. Investigators spoke to the owner of the stolen vehicle that ran into the family home, and the car owner told police the bear was related to a previous relationship he'd had and that he hung it by a shoelace. Witnesses told investigators they'd seen the bear in the car in its position months before Beyer stole the car. Beyer's DNA was also not found on the bear.

Beyer will be sentenced Nov. 18.

"Most days I still find it hard coming to terms with the reality of what our family experienced. I have no words for how drastically it has impacted our lives or the trauma it has caused," said Andrea Robinson in a statement to the St. Cloud Times. "The guilty verdicts bring a sense of closure and the aggravating factors validate the true nature of the crime. We are thankful for the prosecution team, who did phenomenal and the men and women of the jury who ensured justice was served to the fullest extent possible."

Reporter Becca Most contributed to this story.

