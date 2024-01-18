Man who drove car into hair salon early Sunday faces drunken driving charges

Jan. 17—When the sun came up on Rococo Hair Co. Sunday morning, a car was parked inside the Santa Fe hair salon.

Owner Tiffany Link received a call about the crash that morning and said was surprised to find a vehicle was "literally inside the shop" at 651 Cerrillos Road.

The man whose vehicle police believe crashed into the building was uninjured, and he faces drunken driving charges and other misdemeanor complaints in connection with the incident, according to charges filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Nathan Torres Mendoza, 18, faces seven misdemeanor charges, including driving while under the influence, according to a criminal complaint. Mendoza was booked into the Santa Fe County jail Sunday morning.

The crash was reported to dispatchers at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, a criminal complaint states. Shortly afterward, Santa Fe police and emergency personnel arrived on the scene to find a man on the ground.

The crash also resulted in a downed power line, a police officer wrote in a complaint.

Photos taken by nearby residents the morning after the incident show a car inside the building surrounded by wreckage.

Mendoza was taken to a local hospital, according to a complaint. A responding police officer wrote he found "numerous open containers of alcoholic beverages" inside Mendoza's car.

The officer also wrote he found expired car insurance paperwork inside the vehicle.

Mendoza twice was given a Breathalyzer test at the Santa Fe police station four hours after the crash, the officer wrote, and his blood-alcohol content was .04, below the legal limit for intoxication.

Link said her shop is closed for the time being, but she and the other stylists have been taking clients at another location. She hopes to work with the landlord to get the damages repaired.

Rococo Hair Co. celebrated its first year in business Jan. 11, Link said.

She said she doesn't have an estimate of costs from the incident, but added the damage is extensive.

"I'm just thankful that no one did get seriously injured or die," Link said "And I'm very grateful that me or my staff weren't there."