Man who drove Flagler school bus while drunk gets 18 months in prison

Former Flagler County school bus driver, Mark McNeill, gets sentenced to 18 months in prison for driving a school bus while drunk, Monday, July 11, 2022.

A former Flagler County school bus driver who was accused of driving drunk and then appeared to be intoxicated when he showed up for his sentencing last month was sent to prison on Monday for 18 months.

Mark McNeill, 60, of Ormond Beach, had been expected to enter a plea on June 13 to a deal that would have put him in the county jail for a year and kept him out of state prison.

But McNeill appeared intoxicated when he showed up in court, according to the State Attorney's Office. And McNeill told the judge that he was "impaired" without providing details.

Circuit Judge Terence Perkins revoked McNeill's bond and ordered that he be held at the Flagler County jail.

An apologetic McNeill was back in court on Monday in handcuffs and orange jail jumpsuit.

"I would just like to say I'm embarrassed and I apologize to everybody that was involved specially the students," McNeill said.

Perkins told the former bus driver that he stopped the June 13 hearing because it was important that McNeill understood what was transpiring.

“The fact that you were impaired prevented us from doing that, and I was not comfortable proceeding because I couldn't satisfy myself that it was a knowing plea on your part,” Perkins said. “That’s why I stopped.”

Perkins also told McNeill that he was not going to punish him for the incident.

“I’m not going to be holding you in contempt, even though, frankly, I think I could," Perkins said. "And I’m not going to be adding to the sentence with any contempt sanctions with that regard.”

McNeill pleaded no contest and Perkins found him guilty on the three charges: neglect of a child; driving with a blood alcohol level of .15 or higher or being accompanied in the vehicle by a person under the age of 18; and resisting an officer without violence.

The judge sentenced him to the 18 months in state prison on the neglect charge; nine months for the elevated blood alcohol level; and 31 days time-served on the charge of resisting arrest

Those nine months will run concurrent with the 18-month sentence.

Once released, McNeill must serve 42 months of probation, during which he must get alcohol offender treatment at a residential facility.

The judge also prohibited McNeill from working or volunteering with children and said he should perform 50 hours of community service. Any vehicle he has access to after his release must have a DUI interlock device the judge ruled.

McNeill's driver's license was suspended for one year and he was fined $1,000.

McNeill was arrested on Feb. 9 when deputies said he was drunk while driving a school bus with about 40 students from Buddy Taylor Middle School in Palm Coast, according to a charging affidavit.

School officials stated they realized something was wrong when a school employee reported that McNeill smelled of alcohol, police said.

Officials radioed McNeill and asked him to pull over but he refused, according to the report.

A school employee drove out and found McNeill's bus, then followed it until McNeill eventually stopped the vehicle.

Breath tests indicated McNeill had a blood alcohol level of .32 and .31, according to the charging affidavit. In Florida, .08 is the limit which point a driver is considered legally intoxicated, according to the affidavit.

McNeill subsequently resigned from the school district, a school spokesman said.

