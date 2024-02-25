Man drove motorcycle through Pinellas jail checkpoint while drunk, deputies say

A Clearwater man was arrested on a drunken driving charge Thursday night after he drove a motorcycle through the checkpoint at the Pinellas County Jail campus.

The incident occurred about 9:15 p.m. at the jail, 14400 49th St. N. The man drove his motorcycle “through the checkpoint” and then “began driving on jail property,” according to an arrest report.

The man was stopped by deputies, who immediately noticed signs of impairment including bloodshot eyes and a smell of alcohol. The man also was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred, reports state.

The man refused to take field sobriety tests or take a breath test. Deputies noted in reports that this was his second DUI arrest.

He was booked at the jail and later released on a $3,500 bond, records show.